Leon Bailey would welcome a January transfer to Chelsea ahead of any other side, according to reports in the German media.

According to Kicker, Chelsea are closing on a deal to the exciting Jamaican to Stamford Bridge in the winter window – but it could spell bad news for the long-term future of Eden Hazard.

While the Belgium superstar stayed on at Stamford Bridge this summer, it’s claimed the Blues hierarchy are already making plans to sell him next summer amid fears he could look to wind his contract down and force a move to Real Madrid.

As such, it’s believed boss Maurizio Sarri has identified Bayer Leverkusen wideman Bailey as his No 1 target to replace Hazard, with Kicker reckoning a move to London could go ahead as soon as January.

Bailey has also been targeted by Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City – but Kicker suggest the Jamaican has made the Blues his preferred destination.

They believe Chelsea’s biggest rivalry could come from Bayern, however, with the Bundesliga champions seeing a €50m offer rejected back in June.

In conversation with Kicker, Bailey admitted there is “concrete interest” from several clubs, but he said: “If a club wants me, my management and Bayer will take care of it.”

And according to widespread reports, a fee of €60m would be enough to convince Bayer to part with their prized asset.

