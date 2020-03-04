Chelsea in contact with super agent over deal for Kepa replacement

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with super-agent Mino Raiola over a possible summer move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future at Stamford Bridge is looking bleak, although he did return to the starting line-up in the FA Cup clash with Liverpool after being dropped due to his poor form.

The Spaniard has been superseded by Willy Caballero in the Premier League, but with the veteran stopper also being tipped to move on this summer, Chelsea are after a new, established No 1.

And, having long been admirers of Donnarumma, the news that Milan could be willing to sell their highly-rated young stopper will come as a huge boost to the Blues hierarchy.

According to prominent Italian reporter Nicolo Schira, the Serie A giants are considering moving their goalkeeper on, in order to help balance the books.

And Chelsea are known to be among a number of clubs willing to offer the 21-year-old a £7million-a-year, as reported in The Sun.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also made contact, while Juventus are also monitoring the situation closely.

Donnarumma shot to prominence in 2015 when he made his first-team debut for AC Milan at just 16-years-old, while his international debut came just a year later.

The youngster has now already made 190 appearances for Milan, despite his tender age, while amassing 16 international caps.

Although the report does not mention what kind of a fee Milan will demand for the player, it could be a manageable one, given the Italian club’s need to balance their finances.

