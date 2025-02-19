Kaoru Mitoma will cost Chelsea less than they first thought

Chelsea have learned of a revised asking price for Brighton man Kaoru Mitoma, meaning they’ll not have to pay as much as was first reported for him.

After his first season of Premier League stardom, Mitoma had a lot of eyes on him. Indeed, the winger netted 10 goals and assisted a further eight in his debut campaign, and some big clubs came sniffing for him.

The chasing pack thinned as the winger’s production dropped last term – partially due to injuries – but Mitoma is on seven goals and three assists so far this term, and Chelsea have particularly taken a shine to him.

Indeed, a recent report stated the Blues would be ‘willing’ to shell £75million (€90.5m/$94.4m), which was said to be a price which reflected the ‘great admiration’ they have for the Japanese talent.

However, a fresh report suggests they’ll not have to pay quite that much.

CaughtOffside states that if an offer of approximately £66.2million (€80m/$83.4m) comes in for Mitoma, Brighton would ‘reluctantly’ let him go.

If Chelsea were indeed willing to pay almost £10million more than that, then they’re in dreamland, knowing that he’s cheaper than they may have first thought.

Mitoma outclassed Chelsea in Prem

Chelsea’s interest in Mitoma quickly followed their meeting with Brighton in the Premier League, in which Mitoma played a starring role in his club’s 3-0 victory.

He bagged one of the goals of the season, plucking a ball down from the sky to perfectly set himself past the Chelsea defence and through on goal, to strike and open the scoring.

After a moment of magic like that, following on from his previous exploits in the Premier League, it’s unsurprising the interest of a big club has been piqued.

The winger also scored in the FA Cup against Chelsea this season, so is certainly proving a headache for them.

If Mitoma were to move to Stamford Bridge, he could join former Brighton stars Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez – the former pair have gone onto bigger things with Chelsea, though Sanchez has struggled with the pressure of late.

Chelsea round-up: Shock Palmer exit possible

A failure to qualify for the Champions League could see Cole Palmer and others consider their futures, and the superstar has a clause in his deal which could force Chelsea to sell him in that event, as per TEAMtalk sources.

We are also aware that offers for Andrey Santos are likely to be considered by the Blues in the summer, given it’s felt he may struggle to break into the first team.

Meanwhile, amid Chelsea links to Barcelona star Marc Casado, the club’s manager Hansi Flick has suggested he remains at the forefront of his plans.

And Gabby Agbonlahor has slated Mykhailo Mudryk as a “disaster of a signing” by the Blues.

