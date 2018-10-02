Chelsea in pole position to land €35m Liverpool, Tottenham target

Chelsea are reportedly planning a €35million January swoop for Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham attacking target Krzysztof Piatek.

The 23-year-old Genoa frontman has made a sensational start to the new Serie A season, scoring 12 times in just seven games so far this term.

That form has alerted a number of Europe’s big hitters to sit up and take notice, with Leicester, Wolves and Everton also said to have scouted the Poland international.

However, the report in Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Chelsea are the frontrunners for Piatek, having already sounded out the player’s representatives over a potential move in the new year.

Several Italian sides are also said to have shown an interest in the prolific forward, with Juventus, Napoli and Roma all able to keep a closer eye on his exploits this season.

Piatek’s value has quickly soared to €35m after his explosive early season form but that is a snip in today’s transfer market and has led to plenty of speculation that the Pole could be on the move in January.

We told you recently that several Premier League clubs were scouting the forward, but it is Chelsea who, at this stage, look the most likely to get a deal done as Sarri eyes a goal machine to add to his creative attacking options – having so far been unimpressed by Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud’s goals output.

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline