Chelsea in rush to hand lucrative new deal to star after Liverpool talks

Chelsea will consider giving Callum Hudson-Odoi a new contract worth £100,000 a week to ward off interest from other clubs.

Hudson-Odoi’s current deal has just over one year left to run and he is being tracked by several clubs around Europe, including the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have already ruled out selling the winger to a Premier League rival, while Bayern had four bids rejected in January – the final of which was a whopping £35million.

The Bundesliga club are expected to return for the 18-year-old, who impressed on his full debut for England against Montenegro during the international break – although Kicker claims that Liverpool has also held discussions for the player.

Chelsea’s last offer to the winger, which was rumoured to be £85,000-a-week, was rejected back in January as Hudson-Odoi still awaits his first Premier League start for Maurizio Sarri’s men.

However, given his sparkling form for England – that could well come against Cardiff on Sunday.

