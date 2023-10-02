Chelsea ‘in talks’ to destroy Man City transfer plans as new contract beckons

Chelsea are in discussions over a new deal for Ian Maatsen as they try to ward Premier League rivals Manchester City off the wide man, according to a report.

Maatsen is a 21-year-old left-back who can also operate further forward as a left midfielder. He spent time in both the Feyenoord and PSV youth setups before joining Chelsea U18s in July 2018.

Maatsen had temporary spells at Charlton and Coventry before heading to Burnley on loan last season. The Dutchman went on to become an important player for Burnley, registering four goals and six six assists in 39 Championship games to help Vincent Kompany’s side win the second tier title.

Maatsen is now back at Chelsea. However, that does not mean reports surrounding his future have stopped. Indeed, on September 5 Fabrizio Romano revealed Chelsea were aiming to tie him down to a new long-term contract to prevent him from leaving for an English rival.

But that did not deter City. Two days later, it emerged that the reigning Prem champions are keeping tabs on Maatsen’s situation and could launch a move for him in January. Their interested has been piqued by the fact Maatsen’s current terms expire at the end of the season.

As per a recent report from The Telegraph, Chelsea have been struggling to make any progress over Maatsen’s new contract and this has put them at risk of accepting a January bid for him.

However, things are now looking more positive for Mauricio Pochettino and co. According to an update from Football Insider, Chelsea are now firmly ‘in talks’ with Maatsen and his agent as they try to end the transfer saga.

Pochettino had been open to selling the Netherlands U21 international in the summer, but he has had a ‘change of heart’ and now wants him to stay put. Chelsea are resultantly pushing to get the player to sign a long-term contract that would protect his value.

Clearly, this new deal would include a big pay rise on Maatsen’s current wage. Salary Sport claim he earns just £11,000 a week at the moment, way below the top earners such as Raheem Sterling, Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

