Chelsea ‘in talks over £32m deal to re-sign David Luiz’

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with David Luiz amid claims in France that PSG have accepted their £32million bid to bring the defender back to Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international left for Paris Saint-Germain in June 2014 for £50million – a world record fee for a defender – yet he is ready to return to London in a surprise transfer.

The return of their former player, however, would be a huge surprise given the criticism he has received for his performances in the Premier League, though the player remains a popular figure among Chelsea supporters.

It is claimed the Blues turned to David Luiz after growing increasingly frustrated in their search for a new centre-half after seeing bids turned down for Alessio Romagnoli at AC Milan and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

They were also rebuffed after making initial enquiries to bring in Luiz’s PSG team-mate Marquinhos last week but were instead told that they could sign Luiz if interested – and it’s claimed the deal has been sanctioned by new boss Antonio Conte.

The eccentric 29-year-old came in for criticism last week after giving away a penalty in PSG’s defeat to Monaco and was taken off by coach Unai Emery, who had subsequently told the player he would be made available for sale should the right offer come in.

It’s claimed the player would welcome a return to Stamford Bridge with the deal possibly going through on Wednesday.