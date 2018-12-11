AC Milan will reportedly open talks with Chelsea over a January deal for Cesc Fabregas in the coming days – but the future of another Blues midfielder looks central to their hopes of landing the Spaniard.

Fabregas, 31, has long been a target of the Serie A giants, but it’s only now – with the player approaching the end of his Stamford Bridge contract – that the club have been in a position to open negotiations with Chelsea keen to keep the player.

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri revealed last week that he still hopes to talk Chelsea into handing the player an extended deal, though that would go against the club’s policy of handing long-term deals to players approaching the latter stages of their career.

And barring a change of heart from the club, that will likely see the Spaniard bring an end to his four-and-a-half-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

According to Calciomercato, Milan sporting director Leonardo will be given the green light to open talks with Fabregas just as soon as the club’s president Roman Abramovich has cleared the way for the player to move on.

It’s claimed a fee of somewhere between €10m – €12million will convince Chelsea to sell Fabregas now – but it seems there is a catch.

According to the report, Blues will only agree to sell Fabregas to Milan if the Serie A side also agree to buy Tiemoue Bakayoko next summer.

The France midfielder was allowed to move to the San Siro on a loan deal with option to turn it permanent next summer after struggling during his year-long stay in west London.

And after a slow start in Italy, the 24-year-old has now found his feet for the Rossonerri and the club are keen once again of turning his loan move into a permanent switch in the summer. Milan, however, were thought to be looking at a reduction on the reported €35million asking price agreed between the two clubs last summer.

However, Calciomercato believe Chelsea will only allow Fabregas to move on in January if Milan agree to honour the €35m needed to sign Bakayoko – a player no longer part of their long-term thinking – meaning a double €45m swoop could be in the offing.

