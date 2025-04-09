Jadon Sancho is on loan at Chelsea from Man Utd

Chelsea have told Manchester United they will not be signing Jadon Sancho permanently this summer as they want to bring in a different left winger, it has been claimed.

Sancho joined Chelsea on loan last summer as he searched for a fresh start away from Man Utd. The Red Devils made sure to include an obligatory £20-25million (up to €29m / $32m) buy clause in the deal, though Chelsea can avoid it by paying a £5m (€6m / $6.4m) fine.

The forward got off to a good start at Chelsea, registering four assists in his first three Premier League games.

However, he has been struggling for goals and assists in recent months. While Sancho has a good relationship with Blues boss Enzo Maresca, club chiefs are concerned about whether he can shine at the top of the game.

Chelsea officials have been weighing up what to do with Sancho in recent weeks. According to The Sun, they have ‘informed’ United that they will pay the £5m penalty and ship the 25-year-old back to Old Trafford this summer.

The decision is a huge blow for United as it means they must find a different solution for Sancho. He has no future at United under Ruben Amorim.

The report states that Chelsea are firmly in the market for a new left winger amid uncertainty over Mykhailo Mudryk’s future, too.

Mudryk has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test and is awaiting the result of his B sample, which could either clear his name or result in a lengthy ban.

Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Gittens is among Chelsea’s top targets to improve their ranks out wide.

Gittens replacing Sancho would be a brutal setback for the latter as they were previously team-mates at Dortmund.

Gittens’ career has followed a similar trajectory to Sancho’s, as he left England as a youngster before making a name for himself with his brilliant performances at Dortmund.

Gittens has been described as an ‘electric’ winger and as a ‘defender’s worst nightmare’ by former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock.

Liverpool are also ‘keeping a close eye’ on Gittens, though Chelsea ‘feel they hold an advantage’.

That is because they are already in communication with Dortmund, having sent Carney Chukwuemeka to BVB right at the end of the winter transfer window.

Jamie Gittens a coveted star

Chelsea will have to fend off several other Premier League giants to snare Gittens, as he has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal.

There are conflicting reports around Sancho, with Fabrizio Romano previously stating that Chelsea will give him until the end of the campaign before making up their minds.

What is clear though is that he needs to start impacting matches for Chelsea, otherwise he is at serious risk of being replaced and dropping out of Europe’s elite.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with an audacious move for the English international, though he would rather head to Dortmund for a third time.

Chelsea: Assessment of Barcelona links; Everton battle

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs has shut down rumours that Chelsea are pursuing a versatile Barca star.

Instead, Maresca’s side are interested in an Arne Slot favourite currently starring at Feyenoord.

But Everton have been tipped to provide Chelsea with competition for his services.

Sancho at Chelsea: The story so far

August 31, 2024: Chelsea sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.

September 14, 2024: Sancho makes his debut for Chelsea as a substitute against Bournemouth and earns the man of the match award after making an assist.

December 4, 2024: Sancho scores his first goal for Chelsea in a win over Southampton.

December 8, 2024: Sancho scores from outside the box against Spurs – but he will go on to fail to score in his next 19 appearances.

January 4, 2025: Sancho reaches five assists in the Premier League for the season, after not having set up a top-flight goal since September.

March 11, 2025: Reports begin to emerge that Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to avoid signing Sancho permanently.