Chelsea, Inter lead charge for €100m-rated Fiorentina star – report

Chelsea and Inter Milan are emerging as favourites to sign a talented Fiorentina playmaker this summer, amid claims the player’s release clause could rise to an eye-watering €100million.

Federico Bernardeschi is fast emerging as one of Serie A’s hottest talents, having plundered 18 goals and making nine assists in all competitions over the past couple of seasons.

And reports in the Italian media suggest Fiorentina want to tie the forward down to a new deal and raise the buy-out clause for the seven-times capped Italy international to an eight-figure sum.

However, with Bernardeschi attracting a string of admiring glances, the player and his advisors are continuing to stall on signing the new deal with the possibility of securing a big-money summer switch.

The likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich have all send scouts to check on the player’s progress in recent weeks, though it’s claimed Fiorentina are unwilling to sanction a deal with Serie A champions Juventus.

Officials from Juventus have already made contact with the Viola, but the Italian media believes – in the event of Bernardeschi failing to sign a new deal – then a transfer to either Inter Milan or Chelsea appears most likely.

Bayern, however, cannot be discounted and the player could come in amid uncertainty over a permanent €21million deal for on-loan winger Kingsley Coman.