Chelsea interested in Manchester United flop Di Maria – report

Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to sign former Manchester United flop Angel di Maria, according to reports.

Di Maria is understood to be unhappy at Paris St-Germain, potentially opening the door for a return to the Premier League.

And according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Conte is a keen admirer of the former Real Madrid midfielder, who made 32 appearances for United in 2014/15.

Reports on Monday suggest the former Italy boss is desperate to conduct an overhaul of Chelsea’s squad following back-to-back Premier League defeats.

While Conte’s primary concern remains the Blues’ defence, Chelsea’s midfield is still a problem, with Nemanja Matic and Oscar failing to convince this season, and Cesc Fabregas out of favour.

Argentina international Di Maria joined PSG in a £44.3million deal after failing to settle in his 12 months at Old Trafford.

However, the 28-year-old is reportedly unhappy in the French capital following the appointment of Unai Emery as new manager.

And despite his miserable stay at United, Di Maria is understood to be interested in a return to the Premier League.