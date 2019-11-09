Chelsea into second as Pulisic wraps up fifth win in a row

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic were on target in a comfortable 2-0 win for Chelsea over Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Another exciting display from Frank Lampard’s team sent them above Manchester City into second place in the Premier League.

Christian Pulisic had Chelsea’s first big chance of the game, but was unable to beat Vicente Guaita after some dazzling footwork in the box.

Palace conceded a number free-kicks in dangerous positions on the edge of their penalty area, but Chelsea couldn’t find the quality from the good situations to threaten the Guaita’s goal.

The home side had to wait until the stroke of half-time to really open the Eagles up defensively. Reece James was sent in down the right of the penalty area before his driven cross was deflected into the path of Willian, who saw his shot blocked expertly by former Chelsea teammate Gary Cahill.

The second half was just five minutes old when Tammy Abraham broke through. A sublime backheel from Willian sent the striker through on goal to roll the ball beyond Guaita.

Christian Pulisic then stung the hands of the Spanish keeper as Chelsea upped their intensity.

The next big chance fell to the visitors, with James Tomkins heading a wide free kick the wrong side of the post when unchallenged six yards out.

But Chelsea kept probing and doubled their lead with 10 minutes to play.

The ball bouncing kindly for Pulisic to nod home after a string of passes from the Blues opened Palace up.

Chelsea are now second in the Premier League after recording five consecutive victories in the division.