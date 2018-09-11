The saga surrounding PSG star Adrien Rabiot has taken multiple twists recently, if the latest reports are to be believed.

French outlet Le10 Sport claims that Rabiot held fresh talks with the Ligue 1 giants over the possibility of signing a new deal, but that the two parties were again unable to agree on terms.

The 23-year-old will be able to talk to other sides in January about joining them next season unless a new deal is signed, with Jurgen Klopp understood be a long-term admirer.

French football journalist Julien Laurens recently claimed that Liverpool’s talks with Rabiot’s party have been ‘positive’.

He was linked heavily with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona over the summer but PSG rejected any approaches from other clubs for their star, while Manchester City have also been credited with interest.

Now, L’Equipe believe that City and Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are ready to join the race for Rabiot, who could cost €40m if signed in January.

However, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel recently revealed his desire to keep the France international in an interview with RMC Sport.

“I love working with Rabiot,” the former Dortmund boss stated.

“I really like Adrien, he had a difficult situation when he voluntarily missed the World Cup, but his effort with the team has been maximum, he has not missed any training.

“It can be adapted to any system and if it is physically well it is essential for our approach. He has great potential and is a player trained in the club.

“It is very important to have footballers of this nature.”

