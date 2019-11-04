Chelsea join Man Utd in hunt for prolific £71m striker

Chelsea are reportedly set to join Manchester United in the race to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The Daily Express recently claimed that bringing in a striker at United is ‘now the club’s priority’, with former Celtic man Dembele moving ‘higher up United’s shortlist of potential forwards’ after it emerged that Mario Mandzukic’s was more likely to join AC Milan.

Dembele has scored six goals in 10 matches this season after impressing on his debut campaign for the Ligue 1 side, bagging 23 times in 52 appearances.

The Express added that Lyon aren’t ‘under any financial or contractual pressure to sell Dembele’ and will want a fee of around £71million for the forward’s services.

And now the Daily Mail states that Frank Lampard’s Blues are ready to battle United for Dembele by ‘exploring a move for the former Celtic striker next summer’.

The report adds that United view Dembele as ‘a good option for the January window’ but Lyon are keen to ‘maximise his value’ by keeping him until the summer.

Chelsea’s appeal against a two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA is due to come before the Court of Arbitration for Sport on November 20.

With their ban likely to last past January, a summer move for Dembele could suit them better with the 23-year-old unlikely to force a move in the meantime.