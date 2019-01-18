Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, according to a report in Italy.

The Lazio goal-getter was linked with the Reds earlier this week by the Anfield Press. The UK outlet reported that Jurgen Klopp has ordered his scouts to watch the Italy international in Sunday’s game against Napoli.

And now Italian paper Il Messaggero claims Liverpool scouts will be attendance on Sunday as the Reds plot a January move for last season’s joint-top scorer in Serie A.

The report also claims Chelsea are keen on the 28-year-old forward if their loan move for Gonzalo Higuain falls through.

The tricky attacker was linked with Tottenham and Man Utd last summer, but he stayed put in Rome with the forward penning a new contract on October 1 – tying him to the club until 2023.

The former Torino star has been Lazio’s top scorer for the last two years and hit 29 goals last term to tie at the top of the goalscoring charts with Mauro Icardi.

Napoli are also keen on the player, according to Tuttosport although they claimed earlier this week that move from either Napoli or Liverpool would probably have to wait until the end of the season.

The Italian source though suggest Klopp has Immobile in mind with a view to a move this month, although president Claudio Lotito has no intentions of selling Immobile in January.

Italy international Immobile has scored 62 goals in 88 Serie A games.