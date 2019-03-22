Chelsea keen on fellow Prem boss, club legend to replace Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea are reportedly considering Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Derby County manager Frank Lampard as possible replacements for Maurizio Sarri at the end of the season.

Sarri has endured a turbulent time so far in his first season in West London, going unbeaten in his first 12 Premier League games before blasting his players for a lack of mentality after the turn of the year.

The Blues are fighting for a top-four spot and face Slavia Praha in the Europa League quarter-finals next month and, according to The Sun, Sarri will keep his job if the club continue to progress in Europe and finish in the Champions League places.

However, the newspaper also says that after top target Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid, Nuno is now Chelsea’s number one target if Sarri was to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese coach has impressed since bringing Wolves back into the Premier League, with the club seventh in the table and preparing for their first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 1998.

Should negotiations fail with Nuno, the newspaper claims that Derby boss Lampard – who would be the fans’ favourite for the job – would be next in line to be approached.

Chelsea return from the international break with a trip to South Wales to face Cardiff on 31 March.