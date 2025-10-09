£78m Chelsea, Arsenal battle erupts as Boehly ‘attacks’ for spectacular signing

Chelsea are ready to rival Arsenal for the signing of Kenan Yildiz, as two fresh reports on the Juventus superstar come to light.

Yildiz is only 20 years of age but is already emerging as Juve’s talisman. The forward, who can play as a second striker or on the left wing, has managed two goals and four assists in eight appearances so far this season.

Yildiz is one of the most talented U21 players in the world, as he is an excellent dribbler capable of scoring wondergoals at the very highest level.

Indeed, he has already netted superb strikes against Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan this term.

Yildiz has been compared to iconic players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Alessandro Del Piero thanks to his ball-carrying, strength, vision and finishing.

Juve know they have a super talent on their hands and are trying to reward him with a new contract to keep other European titans at bay.

But according to an update from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, there are problems in the contract talks between Juve and Yildiz’s camp.

The player is represented by his father, who has been left disappointed at the money Juve have offered.

Yildiz’s entourage want him to be given a weekly wage that reflects his status as a key member of the first team, but feel this demand is some way off being met.

While Yildiz still wants to renew, he could be forced to consider a blockbuster transfer if Juve refuse to go any higher.

Gazzetta confirm recent reports that Chelsea offered around €68-70m (up to £61m) for Yildiz in the summer, which was rejected.

Chelsea remain huge fans of the Turkish international, and Blues chief Todd Boehly is supposedly ‘ready to attack’ with a new bid in 2026.

The report adds that Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Yildiz’s contract talks in case he starts to push for an exit, while Barcelona are also in the frame.

Arsenal plan ‘offer’ for Kenan Yildiz but Chelsea also in pursuit – reports

Chelsea could also battle Arsenal for Yildiz’s capture, as separate reports in Italy revealed earlier on Thursday that the Gunners are plotting a ‘concrete offer’.

Arsenal are willing to sweeten the deal for Juve by offering Gabriel Jesus in a huge player-plus-cash deal.

The Bianconeri want €80-90m (up to £78m) to sell their prized asset. It remains to be seen how high Chelsea are willing to go, or if Juve would consider Arsenal’s player-plus-cash proposal.

It was claimed last month that Arsenal have opened talks to bring Yildiz to the Premier League.

There may also be a shade of regret at Liverpool, who signed Florian Wirtz instead of the Serie A star. Wirtz is still getting up to speed at Anfield and has yet to register a goal contribution for his new club in the Premier League.

As things stand, Juve are confident about resolving Yildiz’s situation and keeping him from the clutches of Chelsea and Arsenal.

But if contract discussions break down then major bids could arrive next year, giving Juve some serious thinking to do.

