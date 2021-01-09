Prem high-flyer on five-man shortlist to replace Lampard at Chelsea

A five-man shortlist including a current Premier League manager enjoying whirlwind success has been drawn up to replace Frank Lampard if things continue to sour at Chelsea.

After a blistering start that thrust Chelsea into title contention, the winter months have proved altogether more difficult at Stamford Bridge.

A run of just one win in their last seven across all competitions has materialised. Progression in the FA Cup is highly probable when taking on League Two Morecambe on Sunday. Victory there, however, is unlikely to settle nerves.

The poor form has heightened speculation surrounding manager Lampard’s future at the club.

Blues supremo Roman Abramovich was recently reported to be ‘very unhappy’ with the current situation. Furthermore, Lampard’s latest comments regarding the club’s struggles raised eyebrows.

With almost a quarter of a billion spent on transfers in the summer, a finish outside of the top four would be unthinkable.

Ex-Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti has urged patience, but a recent report from the Daily Mail has revealed Chelsea have drawn up a five-man shortlist of potential candidates to take the reins.

The most eye-catching name is Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Austrian has guided the Saints to sixth position at present, and recently explained why he broke down in tears after securing a memorable victory over Liverpool.

The article states that Hasenhuttl would ‘not leave Southampton in the middle of the season’. Furthermore, he would not be viewed as a short-term option by Chelsea.

As such, he would only be a contender if Lampard were sacked closer to the season’s end.

Lampard is likely to be given time as things stand, though defeat to Fulham next week could prompt a re-think.

The rest of the list of made up of Bundesliga alumni Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel and Ralf Rangnick. Finally, ex-Juventus boss Max Allegri completes the list.

Lampard dismisses Terry comments

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has lamented the “typical modern-day reaction” that accompanied Andreas Christensen’s knee injury.

Denmark defender Christensen was expected back in training on Saturday. However, he will not be ready to face Morecambe in Sunday’s FA Cup clash.

The 24-year-old took a bang to the knee in a clash with Jack Grealish in Chelsea’s draw with Aston Villa.

Christensen was left in a heap as Villa pressed on and capitalised to level through Anwar El Ghazi.

In response to questions about Villa playing on with Christensen injured on the field, assistant coach and ex-Chelsea skipper John Terry posted on social media: “He should have got up.”

Read the full story here.