Chelsea are mobilising ahead of submitting a new offer for a Barcelona and Newcastle United target, a senior Tottenham player ‘feels betrayed’ by the club, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a star talking up a potential Leeds United exit.

CHELSEA IN NEW ATTEMPT TO WIN TRANSFER RACE

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are determined to win the battle for Corinthians starlet Gabriel Moscardo and are ready to come back with an improved third offer for him, according to a report.

Moscardo is an 18-year-old defensive midfielder who has burst into the Corinthians first team. His strong performances at club level have resulted in him becoming part of the Brazil U23 setup.

On August 31, Fabrizio Romano revealed Chelsea had submitted an ‘official bid’ worth €21million (then £18m) to sign Moscardo. However, this did not meet Corinthians’ demands, as they know just how talented Moscardo is.

A week later, reports in Spain suggested Chelsea were just ‘one step away’ from landing the teenager after returning with an increased offer which met Corinthians’ asking price. That stands at €30m (£26m).

However, it looks like that report was wide of the mark. Chelsea have not been able to strike an agreement with Corinthians for Moscardo so far, and this has seen both Newcastle and Barcelona join the pursuit.

On Sunday, Spanish newspaper Sport even went as far as saying that negotiations between Chelsea and the Brazilian club have stalled, putting Barca in the driving seat.

But according to an update from Brazilian source Globo Esporte, the Blues will not allow Moscardo to head to La Liga. They confirm that Chelsea have so far made two bids to sign Moscardo, though the second one was not as high as £26m.

Gabriel Moscardo could follow Andrey Santos to Chelsea

Despite being knocked back twice, Chelsea are ready to launch a ‘new attempt’ to sign Moscardo and end the transfer battle once and for all. Presumably, this means they will either meet – or get very close to – Corinthians’ £26m asking price.

Globo Esporte do note that Barca will push hard to ruin Chelsea’s plans and sign Moscardo for themselves. But Chelsea have far better spending power than Xavi’s side, which means they must be considered frontrunners.

Should Chelsea complete a deal with Corinthians, then Moscardo would become the latest Brazilian talent to head to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have already brought in the likes of Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel.

TENSION BREWING AT TOTTENHAM

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is ‘very disappointed’ that he is no longer a regular starter and ‘feels betrayed’ by the club. Atletico Madrid remain interested in him, with Juventus also in the mix. (Calciomercato)

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca, who is currently on loan at Real Betis, has suggested the move could be made permanent as he is ‘very happy’ with the Spanish outfit. (Onda Cero)

Newcastle might already have their next top star on their hands, as loanee Yankuba Minteh is shining at Feyenoord. He has been labelled ‘extremely dangerous’ by the Dutch media. (AD)

Barca striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to receive a lucrative offer to join a Saudi Arabian team in the January transfer window. (Diario Sport)

Former Manchester United and Arsenal midfield target Adrien Rabiot could soon end all rumours of a Premier League switch by agreeing a new contract with Juventus. (Tuttosport)

INTERNATIONAL STAR DISCUSSES ARSENAL DEPARTURE

Granit Xhaka has revealed he was ‘very happy in London’, but he left Arsenal in the summer as he knew his time at the club was up. The midfielder also explained how his role at new club Bayer Leverkusen is to help look after the younger players. (NZZ)

Galatasaray duo Hakim Ziyech and Tanguy Ndombele both have ‘minor’ injuries ahead of the club’s big clash with Man Utd in the Champions League on Tuesday. The pair will be in the squad but it is unclear whether they are fit enough to start. (Takvim)

Real Madrid legend Raul has rejected the chance to become the new head coach of his former club Schalke. Raul will remain in charge of Madrid’s reserve team. (Sport Bild)

Man Utd could rival Arsenal for the signing of in-form Wolves winger Pedro Neto as Erik ten Hag looks to replace Jadon Sancho. (Fabrizio Romano)

Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Oscar Gloukh has spoken of his desire to play for Madrid, while also stating that Barca have attempted to land him in the past. (Forbes Israel)