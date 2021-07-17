Chelsea leading Kane transfer race with Levy more receptive to Blues offer

Chelsea are more likely than Man City to land Tottenham talisman Harry Kane after the package they can offer was deemed to be more ‘appealing’ to Daniel Levy.

Kane, 27, has arguably been the Premier League’s most consistent performer over the last seven years. But despite his and his fellow Spurs teammates’ best efforts, the club have not managed to land major silverware during his time in the first team.

That has wrangled with Kane, leading to widespread speculation he could be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Indeed, a recent report revealed the fears his England teammates hold over the possibility he may refuse to show up at Tottenham training.

Very few clubs have the financial might to prise Kane away from Tottenham. If his transfer valuation wasn’t already high enough to deter potential suitors, negotiating with Levy would be the final straw.

Nevertheless, one club interested in pulling off the coup is Man City. Reports in June stated the club had made a £100m bid to land the goal machine.

The news trail went cold as Euro 2020 drew everyone’s attention. However, the Athletic have now delivered an update that has thrust the saga back atop the agenda.

But instead of Man City leading the way, they cite industry sources that claim Chelsea can offer a more ‘appealing’ package to twist Tottenham’s arm.

One factor behind that statement stems from the type of player each side is willing to include as a makeweight.

Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez were all touted as bargaining chips at one time. Jesus is capable of being a direct replacement for Kane. Though Pep Guardiola has rarely utilised the Brazilian in a central position at City.

Furthermore, each of that quintet are on significantly higher wages than the player the Athletic state Chelsea would offer – Tammy Abraham.

Abraham would slot straight into the Spurs frontline and has shown he will score goals when afforded a consistent run in the starting eleven. His lower salary would also ensure Tottenham would not have a problem fitting him in to their wage structure.

Furthermore, reports have indicated Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is willing to free up a huge lump sum to seal a major striker acquisition.

Erling Haaland is believed to be their number one target. But with Jadon Sancho about to depart, Dortmund will be doubly determined to retain the Norwegian.

As such, that cash could go towards a deal for Kane. A colossal bid combined with Abraham’s inclusion could seemingly be enough to convince Levy to sell.

Tottenham transfer could give Arsenal move timely nudge

Meanwhile, an Arsenal transfer could be given an unlikely nudge in the right direction after Tottenham were revealed to pressing for a move involving the same club, per a report.

Collaboration between the North London rivals is few and far between. However, per the latest from the Italian media, that is exactly what could unfold. The development stems from their shared interest in doing business with Roma.

Arsenal are understood to be seeking a fee of around €20m (£17.15m) from Roma for Granit Xhaka That has thus far proved too costly for Jose Mourinho’s side despite an Italian source claiming a compromise had been made.

With the saga dragging on, the only way Roma would budge will seemingly come from an injection of funds. And per Sport Witness (citing Gazzetta Dello Sport), Tottenham could be the club to provide the cash injection. They state that Spurs are ‘pressing’ for a deal to sign midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Pellegrini ‘has a €30m release clause in his current contract’. Triggering it could indirectly help Arsenal secure the fee they desire for Xhaka.

