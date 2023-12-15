Chelsea leapfrog Arsenal, Liverpool in Victor Osimhen race; shock £86m release clause claim made

Chelsea are reportedly at the ‘front of the queue’ for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with several Premier League clubs.

The Nigeria international is thought to be on the verge of signing a new contract with Napoli, and reports have claimed it could include a €130m (£112m) release clause.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted in recent interviews that Chelsea could bring in a new centre-forward in January and Osimhen has long been considered to be the manager’s top target.

That is no surprise, either, given the Napoli star’s prolific form of late. Osimhen netted a stunning 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season and has scored six in 11 so far this term.

If Osimhen could replicate those numbers in the Premier League he could be exactly what Chelsea need to help them challenge for the top four again.

The Blues currently sit in a very disappointing 12th place in the table after losing seven of their 16 opening fixtures.

Chelsea ‘leading the race’ Osimhen

Now, a shock report from Corriere dello Sport has claimed that Osimhen’s release clause in his new contract will be much, much less than initially expected.

The Italian outlet claims that the new deal, which will be valid until 2026, will see the striker’s salary ‘rise to around £8.5m-a-year and would introduce a clause of £86m.’

names several clubs as possible suitors for Osimhen. Premier League quartet Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are interested, along with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it is Chelsea who are ‘at the front of the queue’ for Osimhen if he does opt to leave ‘in the near future.’

The report also suggests that the 24-year-old has ‘always been a fan of the Blues,’ which is why a move to Stamford Bridge ‘would be his preference.’

A Saudi club reportedly made a £120m offer for Osimhen in the summer – but he has no interest in a move to the Gulf State as he doesn’t think it would be beneficial for his career.

This is all good news for Chelsea, who, as mentioned, are extremely keen to bring in the Napoli star.

If Osimhen’s new release clause is £86m, as Corriere dello Sport suggest, Chelsea will not hesitate to make their move next month.

