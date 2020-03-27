Chelsea legend braced for ‘exciting’ impact of Lampard’s first signing

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet has said that he is excited to see what sort of impact Hakim Ziyech will have upon his summer arrival to Stamford Bridge.

Having been unable to make any signings in his first transfer window as Blues boss, Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated at his side’s inability to bring in support for striker Tammy Abraham in January.

And while Chelsea did go a second window in succession without bringing in any new players, an agreement with Ajax to sign Ziyech in the summer was announced in February.

The Morocco international has enjoyed a stunning campaign so far having scored eight goals and assisted 21 others and speaking to Goal, Poyet expressed his excitement at seeing the winger in the Premier League.

“I thought last year he was outstanding, every time he got the ball you thought something would happen with creating chances and scoring goals,” Poyet said.

“He is more individual than I was! He is more direct but he always tries to affect the offensive play of the team which is exciting for people. When people go to watch football, they pay to watch teams win but also see something special.

“I think he is that kind of player to bring something to excite people in the stands to get people buying tickets. I was very surprised at the situation where he signs four days after January for next season.

“I couldn’t get it around my head but people have forgotten about his signing. In January, people thought Pedro, Willian and [Olivier] Giroud were going to have an exciting new player to come in.

“Now we can go through 20 names of players that perform at an incredible level in Holland with a few playing very well in England but the majority didn’t. It depends on how quickly he adapts to football and life in England.”

