Chelsea favourite claims ‘real pressure’ is on Spurs in title race

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin claims that the “real pressure” is on Tottenham in the Premier League title race as they can’t afford to drop any more points.

Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday, coupled with Spurs’ thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday, meant the lead at the top of the Premier League table for Antonio Conte’s men was cut to just four points with six games remaining.

The Blues had seemingly wrapped up the title weeks ago after some imperious displays, but results over the weekend have now given Tottenham a slim hope of catching their London rivals.

However, Nevin thinks Mauricio Pochettino’s men are likely to have an “off day” in the near future having been on such a fantastic winning run recently.

“Can Spurs keep up their incredible run and what will happen if they have an off day over the next few weeks? Remember Chelsea can still afford to drop a few more points, Spurs cannot,” Nevin wrote on Chelsea’s official website.

“Now that is real pressure and they have not really felt it yet, but they almost certainly will at some point between now and the end of the campaign.”