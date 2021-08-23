Chelsea legend Drogba doubles down on Lukaku’s Arsenal taunt

Chelsea icon Didier Drogba piled in on the Gunners’ current misery after doubling down on Romelu Lukaku’s taunt about Arsenal.

In the most anticipated Premier League clash of the weekend, Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 victory against London rivals Arsenal. The biggest story entering the game was the re-debut of £97.5m hitman Lukaku. Chelsea were crowned European champions last season despite many believing their options at centre-forward to be a weak link.

Within 14 minutes, Lukaku showed why that area of their squad will no longer concern Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku pinned Pablo Mari, laid the ball off to Mason Mount who in turn fed Reece James out wide. Lukaku then shrugged off Mari before tapping home James’ pin-point delivery.

It was a passage of play that few other strikers in the league would have been capable of both starting and finishing and bodes well for the Blues’ title aspirations.

And taking to Twitter after the match, Lukaku admitted his “childhood dream” had become a reality. Furthermore, he taunted the Gunners when stating “London is blue.”

“Big win today. Childhood dream became reality,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

“Finally I can say it too LONDON IS blue. C’mon @chelseafc.”

Lukaku has often drawn comparisons with club legend Drogba owing to their bulldozing style and Chelsea connections. The Mirror report Drogba was a ‘passionate advocate’ for his club to re-sign the Belgian.

And responding to Lukaku’s tweet, Drogba echoed Lukaku’s sentiments. “London has always been blue,” the Blues legend wrote back.

“Great start my people @RomeluLukaku9 @ChelseaFC #theprideoflondon.”

Tuchel outlines concern in Arsenal fallout

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says that he felt concerned about his team’s energy during the first half of the convincing win over Arsenal.

“I had the feeling in the first half we lacked a bit of sharpness and activity,” the German manager said.

“We got in some moments a bit passive. I think we had a long training week and we trained very, very hard, double sessions.

“So I got the feeling we were a bit leggy. In the second half, we overcame some minutes in the beginning and then we controlled it very very very good.

“We created some chances, I think we deserved to win, but there’s still room to improve.”

