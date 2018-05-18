‘YouTube player Pogba must wreck Mourinho’s head’ – Lampard

Frank Lampard has discussed his concerns for Paul Pogba, suggesting the Man Utd midfielder is a ‘YouTube player’.

Pogba is preparing for the FA Cup final at the end of a season during which he has scored six goals and offered 12 assists in all competitions.

But his form has been so inconsistent that Jose Mourinho has dropped United’s record signing to the bench.

Lampard, speaking at a William Hill sponsored Football Writers Association Live event, fears the penny hasn’t dropped for Pogba.

“I don’t know what Pogba is,” said Lampard. “He makes bad decisions but then does fantastic things which must wreck Jose’s head.

“Mourinho tried to embarrass him out of it and I worry Pogba did not get it.

“Pogba is naturally more talented than I was, he would run all over me and has better feet, but there’s no point dribbling in your own half.

“All that ‘flick and roll of the studs’, I’m not an advocate of that. A lot of young players see it on YouTube and think it’s amazing but I don’t like it.

“He has delved to that side too much. His numbers are not good enough, he progressed at Juve but there’s another progression he has to do.

“He should be getting 15 goals a season and dominating games, because he has everything.”

