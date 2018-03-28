Chelsea legend makes suggestion to club over managerial situation

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has put pressure on the London-based club to sort out the situation surrounding manager Antonio Conte.

Conte has not been as successful in the 2017/18 season with the Blues after winning the Premier League last time out.

As a result, there have been widespread reports that Chelsea could look to replace the former Juventus boss, with Luis Enrique and Thomas Tuchel linked.

On Tuesday, German football expert Rafa Honigstein tipped Tuchel for Chelsea on the grounds that he has met and impressed their deal-maker Marina Granovskaia.

Zola has now weighed in on the situation by claiming that he hopes Conte will still be at Stamford Bridge next season.

“I really hope not, because I think he is an asset for the club,” Zola told TalkSPORT.

“He’s a good coach, without doubt — he’s actually one of the best around. At the moment there are certainly some problems.

“If the club and manager want to continue, and I think that will be good for the club, they should sort [the problems] out because the competition out there is so incredible.

“There is no league in the world where you see teams get so much better every year — it’s so competitive off the pitch and on the pitch.”

