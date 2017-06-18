Chelsea “likely” to land €48m-rated Roma defender – report

Chelsea are “likely” to land Roma star Kostas Manolas should their reported offer of €48million turn out to be true.

The Blues have reportedly been long-time admirers of the Greece international, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since last summer.

Manolas’ current deal at Roma expires in 2019, and he has been linked with a host of clubs including Inter Milan and Zenit St. Petersburg, where Roberto Mancini is now boss.

Despite reports of a possible extension on this deal, Manolas has not yet reached an economic agreement with the capital club.

Meanwhile, reports in Greece claim that Chelsea have made an opening bid of €48million in their attempts to sign the 26-year-old.

​Today’s edition of Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Manolas would be free to leave Roma for such a fee, meaning if Chelsea have really made a similar offer the player could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

​Manolas has been with Roma for three years, a period in which he has established himself as one of the most consistent central defenders in Serie A.