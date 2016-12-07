Chelsea line up €45million bid for Fiorentina forward – report

Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League, according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old could the the subject of a €45million bid from high-flyers Chelsea, states La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Antonio Conte is a keen admirer of the player, and he gave the Bernardeschi his first cap as Italy boss and selected him in Italy’s Euro 2016 squad last summer.

However, this comes after Bernardeschi stated last month that he was thinking about the possibility of finishing his career with Fiorentina.

Journalists asked Bernardeschi whether he’s considering retiring with La Viola, and he replied: “I am thinking about it, actually that’s a very strong thought.”

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for another Fiorentina star in Milan Badelj, but it is understood they face competition.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Blues will have to fend off competition from AC Milan to get Badelj, who could be available for £7million.

The Italian giants are set to be given a large war chest by incoming Chinese ownership, expected to be given €200million once the takeover is completed in February.