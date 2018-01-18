Chelsea line-up former Premier League striker as Carroll alternative

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with Roma over the possibility of signing experienced striker Edin Dzeko this month.

Antonio Conte is desperate to strengthen his striking options at Stamford Bridge, with Alvaro Morata currently struggling for confidence and back-up Michy Batshuayi failing to fully impress when called upon.

The Blues have already held talks with West Ham frontman Andy Carroll over a surprise move to Stamford Bridge but are said to favour a loan deal over the £20million permanent fee the Hammers want for the former England international.

However, Mediaset Premium claims that Chelsea have also held discussions over a potential move for Dzeko before the month is out, although Roma want to hang on to the player.

The former Manchester City attacker finished as Serie A’s top scorer last season and has notched 12 times in 26 appearances this campaign.

The 31-year-old Bosnia international is not the only Roma player on Chelsea’s radar, with Brazilian full-back Emerson Palmieri also said to be an option for the Blues, as reported in Metro.