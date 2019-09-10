Chelsea line up January move for Milan hitman if ban is lifted

Chelsea could make a January move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek if their transfer ban is overturned, according to reports.

Piatek joined the Rossoneri in January, arriving in a €35million deal from fellow Serie A side Genoa, where he had an explosive first half of last season.

He has added nine goals since his arrival at San Siro, notching 22 league goals in total last season across both clubs, although he has suffered somewhat of a drought since.

Indeed, the Poland international has netted just once goal in his last nine competitive appearances for the Serie A giants.

La Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday (via MilanNews.it) stated that Milan boss Marco Giampaolo is considering changing his system slightly in order to help Piatek get out of his slump.

However, according to MilanNews.it – who cite The Sun – Chelsea could possibly make a move for Piatek as they are in need of a new central striker.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is seeking a quality alternative to Tammy Abraham, considering the mixed fortunes of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge, as reported on SempreMilan.

However, any potential move will depend on whether the Blues can lift their transfer ban, which is in place until next summer due to breaches in the transfer of youth players.

