Chelsea line up move for Southampton defender – report

Premier League leaders Chelsea are targeting a summer move for a Southampton right-back, according to reports.

The London Evening Standard claim in addition to Ryan Bertrand and Virgil van Dijk, the Blues have also cast an admiring eye over Cedric Soares.

Chelsea are planning to add to their their squad over the summer ahead of the addition of a Champions League campaign next season.

The report states that Conte sees Soares as someone who can provide competition for Victor Moses on the right side.

Soares was also linked with a shock move to Barcelona, having joined the Saints from Sporting CP for £4.7 million in June 2015.

Reports in February pinned the right-back’s value at around £15million, while the Portugal international has a contract on the South coast until 2020.

However, according to the Daily Express Southampton have already made it clear Van Dijk is not for sale, and are reluctant to sell Bertrand or Soares.