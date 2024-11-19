Chelsea ‘line up’ remarkable signing of disgruntled Liverpool star; Reds have ‘little choice’ but to sell

Chelsea are ‘plotting a summer raid’ for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and a report claims the Reds will have ‘little choice’ but to cash in if their target valuation is met.

Kelleher, 25, has repeatedly proven he is far too good to warm the bench at Liverpool for much longer. Kelleher has never let Liverpool down when deputising for Alisson Becker, though that’s not stopped the Reds from undercutting the Irishman.

Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer before loaning the 24-year-old back to Valencia. Mamardashvili is expected to arrive at Anfield next summer, at which point The Sun state Kelleher will be relegated to third choice.

Kelleher has not been shy in voicing his dissatisfaction with being a back-up at Liverpool. He’s kept four clean sheets in eight appearances this season, conceding just five goals in that span. Clearly, Kelleher is a player who could and perhaps should be a regular starter for a top club at this point in his career.

And according to a fresh update from The Sun, Kelleher could get that chance at Stamford Bridge.

It’s claimed Chelsea have lined up a move in the summer of 2025 for Kelleher. Juventus and Napoli are also taking a look at the goalkeeper, though Kelleher reportedly prefers to remain in England.

That gives Chelsea the advantage and per the report, Liverpool could ignore their concerns about selling to a high-powered domestic rival if their target valuation of £35m is met.

The Sun concluded: ‘but if Chelsea match the £35m valuation the club have placed on the player they might be left with little choice [but to sell].’

What Kelleher has said about leaving Liverpool

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph in late-October, Kelleher doubled down on prior claims he wants to be a regular starter.

Given the presence of Alisson and impending arrival of Mamardashvili, there appears no way that can happen at Anfield. Alisson has previously gone on record to state he wants to remain at Liverpool for the long haul despite the emerging threat to his position posed by Mamardashvili

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” said Kelleher. “That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“When I was coming through the academy to work my way up, obviously when you first get into the No 2 position you’re happy and it’s progress. I think with anything after a while, maybe after doing a few seasons of a similar thing, you want to keep pushing forward and keep going to the next level.

“I’ve played a lot of games now as well and shown my level. The next step for me is to be playing week in, week out and every week.”

Chelsea already possess nearly a dozen goalkeepers on their books, though if they were to move for Kelleher it would presumably come with the understanding he’ll immediately be installed as No 1.

Given Kelleher’s clear desire to be a regular tarter, logic would dictate he’ll ask for guarantees over his playing time before agreeing to join another club.

