Chelsea line up stunning moves for Liverpool legend or Ballon d’Or winner as Pochettino eyes game-changing January signing

Chelsea are keen to sign a new striker this month and a stunning report has named Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino as a potential option.

The Blues have endured a disappointing start to the season and currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table – nine points adrift from the top four.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted in recent interviews that the Londoners are considering bringing in a new front man to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja.

Jackson has struggled to climatise to the Premier League, while Broja is yet to make any real impact since recovering from a serious injury.

Fellow striker Christopher Nkunku has recently returned to the squad after recovering from his own injury woes, but it remains to be seen what impact he will have on the team.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Victor Osimhen is Chelsea’s top striker target but a move for the Napoli superstar will have to wait until the end of the season.

Now, the Blues are considering bringing in a new centre-forward on loan as a stop-gap solution to their problems in attack.

Chelsea consider move for Roberto Firmino

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea could look to Saudi Arabia for a new striker and one name on their shortlist is Firmino.

The 32-year-old is open to returning to the Premier League after losing his spot in Al Ahli’s starting XI.

The former Liverpool man has netted just three goals from 19 appearances since making the move to Saudi in July.

Firmino played a key role in the Red’s success over the last few years, scoring 111 goals in 362 appearances, helping the Merseyside club to win seven major trophies in the process.

His experience in the Premier League, dogged attitude and winning mentality could be exactly what Chelsea need to drag them up the table in the second half of the campaign

Blues also ponder swoop for Karim Benzema

As per The Telegraph’s report, another player Chelsea are looking at signing on a six-month loan is Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema.

The France international joined the Saudi club last summer when his contract with Real Madrid expired.

Benzema won the Balon d’Or in 2022 after playing a key role in Real Madrid winning the Champions League, LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup in the 2021-22 season.

The 36-year-old scored an incredible 354 goals in 648 appearances in total for Los Blancos in a 14-year stint at the club.

Benzema has had a steady start to life with Al-Ittihad, netting 12 goals in 20 appearances but falling well short of the standards he set during his final years at the Bernabeu.

It’s claimed that Benzema has not trained with the Saudi club in recent weeks after being granted time off and manager Marcelo Gallardo has subsequently banished him from the first-team squad.

Al-Ittihad could, therefore, be willing to loan out Benzema for the rest of the season, and Chelsea are reportedly trying to bring him in, in what would be a sensational move.

