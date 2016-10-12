Chelsea linked with moves for pair of international defenders

Chelsea have once again been linked with an audacious swoop for AC Milan star Alessio Romagnoli, but he will cost them a hefty fee.

Antonio Conte has been told he must shell out £50million if he wants to sign the defender, who according to the Sun tops the list of targets to bolster the Blues’ rearguard.

Conte is apparently desperate to improve his defence despite the re-signing of David Luiz for £34million in the summer.

Chelsea have already made offer for the 21-year-old but all have been rejected, the latest reported to be a £35million bid.

The former Roma man made his senior debut in Italy’s 1-1 draw with Spain in World Cup qualifying recently after being called-up by new Azzurri boss Giampiero Ventura.

However, Romagnoli may not be too keen on a move to England, as he admitted after signing from the Rossoneri last summer that he feels AC Milan are ‘the biggest club in the world’.

“It is all very exciting for me. I am at the biggest and most successful club in the world,” Romagnoli told the club’s official website.

“Now it is down to me to do well. I am really overwhelmed by the comparisons with a great player like [Alessandro] Nesta, but to become like him a lot of work is needed.

“[Sinisa] Mihajlovic told me that if he were given the chance, he would bring me here. I want to give the squad a hand and I will try and give my best and all that I have.

“The press say Milan are poor, but even in defence there is lots of quality at Milan and as far as I am concerned I simply want to give my all.”

Blues hot on heels of Ramos

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea have also been alerted in their pursuit of Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol state that club president Florentino Perez is reportedly ‘open to offers’ for the 30-year-old, who he no longer considers unsellable.

Ramos is currently out for a month with a knee injury suffered during Spain’s World Cup qualifying win over Albania.

The report goes on to state that Perez is planning a complete overhaul of the Los Blancos squad in the summer, and as a result players like Ramos and Pepe could be free to leave.