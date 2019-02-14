Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has signed a new contract that ties him to the club until 2022, ending speculation touting him as a potential successor to Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea stone dead.

The Argentinian, who has regularly been linked with various Premier League clubs over the years, has been in charge of Atletico since 2011, having also played for the Rojiblancos earlier in his career.

Under Simeone, Atletico have established themselves as one of the dominant teams in both Spain and Europe, winning the Europa League twice and LaLiga in 2014.

Reports in Spain claim Simeone’s new deal earns him pay parity with the club’s top earner, Antoine Griezmann – worth around €150,000 a week.

Sarri’s future at Chelsea remains very much under the spotlight after the Italian admitted he was struggling to motivate his players in the wake of their 6-0 trouncing at champions Manchester City.

The Blues have also been linked with Zinedine Zidane – Simeone’s long-term rival from across the city at Real Madrid before the Frenchman’s exit last summer – but it seems Chelsea fans are against that appointment too.

Sarri, meanwhile, will hope the Blues get back to winning ways – and alleviate some of the pressure on his shoulders – with a win over Malmo in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 clash on Thursday night.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!