Enzo Maresca has successfully convinced the Chelsea board to sign a new central defender in the January transfer window and Joel Ordonez is emerging as their main target, though competition could arise from Italy, according to reports.

Maresca urged Chelsea chiefs to land a centre-back during the summer after key player Levi Colwill was forced to undergo surgery on an ACL injury, ruling him out for most of the campaign. Versatile Dutch defender Jorrel Hato had already joined from Ajax but Maresca wanted another addition to bolster his options.

However, despite Wesley Fofana also being out, those above Maresca told the Italian to rely on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong.

Chelsea were given a scare at the weekend when both Badiashile and Acheampong had to be substituted.

While the pair do not seem to have picked up long-term injuries, Chelsea’s plummeting centre-half options seems to have forced recruitment chiefs into action.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, work is already being done on a winter signing and Club Brugge’s Ordonez is a leading contender.

“Chelsea are now looking seriously at bringing in another centre-half, their options are being stretched and they are now doing work on potential options including Ordonez – who they have liked for a long time,” Bailey told the Chelsea Chronicle.

The report adds that Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy gave ‘given in to Maresca’s demand’ for a defensive signing, which will delight the coach.

Moises Caicedo would also be pleased with Ordonez arriving at Stamford Bridge. The two are Ecuador team-mates, with Caicedo recommending his compatriot to Chelsea officials in February.

Liverpool were interested in signing Ordonez in August. It emerged that they had conducted a ‘scouting extravaganza’ of some of the best young defenders in Europe, which included Ordonez.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes ultimately decided to sign Giovanni Leoni from Parma instead, though he has since picked up an ACL injury just like Colwill.

Liverpool’s signing of Leoni has opened the door for Chelsea to capture Ordonez.

Although, a transfer battle could erupt for the 21-year-old. According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Inter Milan are keen on Ordonez and Udinese’s Oumar Solet.

Chelsea, Inter both eyeing latest Ecuador talent

Inter are preparing to move on from players such as Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij, with Ordonez and Solet being named as potential targets to replace them.

The report explains that Solet has been on Inter’s shortlist for nearly a year, while Ordonez’s solid performances in the Champions League have left a big impression too.

Chelsea should have the financial muscle to win the chase for Ordonez, but Inter’s rival interest will certainly given them some work to do.

Ordonez is 6ft 2in tall and has been described as an ‘aggressive front-foot defender’ who is comfortable on the ball and also has great pace.

These traits mean the 10-cap international appears well suited to a Premier League move, with Chelsea now in the box seat.

