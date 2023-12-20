Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd battling to beat European giants to Lille sensation Leny Yoro

Lille have one of football’s most exciting talents on their hands and TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs chasing his signature.

18-year-old defender Leny Yoro is having an exceptional breakthrough campaign and his performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The centre-back has been a key player for Lille this season and they hope to keep hold of him until at least the summer.

However, that is looking less likely by the day as more and more teams come to the table to express their interest.

Real Madrid are huge admirers of Yoro, and are currently short on defensive options, although they could wait until summer to make an official move.

Real would like a player who can come in ready to be an instant hit. Therefore, this could open the door for rival suitors to beat the Spanish giants to Yoro by making an offer in January.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd chasing Leny Yoro

Liverpool have been big admirers of Yoro for some time. Their scouts have been keeping a close eye on the teenager for several years before he burst into view over the past year.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is keen to add to his defensive options in the winter window and TEAMtalk understands Yoro is a big target for his side.

Our sources have confirmed that Chelsea have also undertaken scouting of Yoro as they continue to track the best young talents in football.

The London club has a philosophy of bringing top youngsters to Stamford Bridge and have their sights set on multiple first-team targets this winter.

Manchester United are set for a busy window in the coming weeks as they look to build a new future under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s prospective minority ownership and help Erik ten Hag with his bid to secure a top-four spot at the end of the campaign.

As with Liverpool, one of the Red Devil’s main priorities is a new centre-back who has the quality to slot straight into the first team and be a long-term investment.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Yoro is one player the Man Utd would be keen to bring in as one of the first signings under the new part owner.

Lille demand £45m for Yoro’s signature

Lille will not allow Yoro to leave the club cheaply, however, and our sources have been told that they have slapped a £45million asking price on his head.

This is only the fee to begin negotiations and the French club will be demanding sell-on clauses and add-ons to be included with any deal.

The biggest obstacle for all of Yoro’s suitors is Paris Saint-Germain, who have already made contact with the defender’s agents in a bid to convince him to move to the French capital, which is an attractive prospect for the player.

Lille signed Yoro as a kid and developed him through their youth system before bringing him into the first-team picture.

They are looking to secure him on a new contract as his current deal expires in 2025. An exit, however, is more likely at this point.

