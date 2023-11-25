Chelsea, Liverpool race to shatter Milan ‘promise’ for 400-goal 15-year-old in clever loophole

Chelsea and Liverpool are among the big names looking to poach 15-year-old Francesco Camarda before AC Milan can honour their promise to him, starting with a professional contract.

At just 15 years old, Camarda is already cultivating quite the reputation. That’s largely due to the fact he’s scored more than 400 goals for Milan’s youth teams during his time with the club, which started when he was seven years old.

He’s making tracks in the academy side, having scored one goal and assisted another in Primavera 1 this season.

Camarda’s also been rather prolific in the UEFA Youth League – in three games this season, he’s scored three goals and assisted one. Two of his goals and the assist came in his starring performance during a dominant 4-0 win over Newcastle’s academy side.

He might also be soon to make history, too.

Indeed, 15-year-old Camarda has been called up to Milan’s senior squad for their next game, when they welcome Fiorentina to the San Siro.

If he’s to play, the striker will become the youngest player in Serie A history to feature in a game.

His manager, Stefano Pioli, was quoted by 90min as saying Camarda “is very mature” and is “ready to give us a hand” despite being so young, while also stating he’ll “have a great future”.

Chelsea, Liverpool among big suitors for Camarda

Naturally, given he’s progressing so quickly, some big names are in the hunt for him.

According to 90min, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all ‘made overtures’ to Camarda’s family regarding a move to England.

Big hitters Real Madrid, Paris-Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund are all also keen on snatching him from Milan.

It’s said Milan are ‘worried’ about outside interest in the young striker.

Milan promise could be broken

That’s as they’re ready to offer him ‘a huge role’ in their future, and obviously want to ensure he’s starring for them down the line rather than another side.

However, he’s ineligible to sign a professional contract until he’s 16, which isn’t until March 2024.

With that being said, they run the risk of losing him if any other interested side are able to convince him and his family that a move is worth it, as he could then sign with the side who does so upon his birthday rather than Milan.

While it’s said his family are ‘settled’ in Milan and Camarda is ‘likely’ to pen a professional deal with his boyhood club when he turns 16, there’s a lot of time for that to change.

Milan might have to live in fear of him being snatched for months, while praying that doesn’t happen.

READ MORE: Ivan Toney: Double Brentford departure sees Arsenal, Chelsea hit by striker bombshell