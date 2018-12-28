Chelsea loan deal with £36m option-to-buy falling into place

Gonzalo Higuain has reportedly set his sights on a loan move to Chelsea after failing to settle in at AC Milan this season.

The Argentina striker was a target for Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at the start of the season, but Higuain claimed “Sarri was the only one that wanted me at Chelsea”.

Higuain eventually signed on loan for AC Milan from Juventus and claimed in August: “Here at Milan everyone wanted me, and this is why I made my choice to come here.”

Higuain claimed last month he was “happy” at AC Milan amid talk Chelsea will try to sign the striker again.

But, according to Sport Mediaset, Higuain has now requested a move and wants to link up with Sarri again at Chelsea, having previously played under the Italian at Napoli.

The report claims the forward, who has not scored since October and who was sent off against his parent club Juve last month, has not settled in Milan.

He has scored seven goals in 19 games, but Juve are apparently willing to consider Chelsea taking over Milan’s loan agreement for Higuain, with an option to sign him permanently at the end of the current season for €36million.

Sarri is a big admirer of Higuain, who hit hit 36 goals in 35 Serie A matches in his one season under Sarri at Napoli before he moved to Turin.

“Whatever response I give will be considered wrong and put words into my mouth,” Sarri told Corriere dello Sport after being asked whether he wanted Higuain at Chelsea back in October.

“I miss Higuain a great deal. I miss him because he’ll keep scoring goals until the day he dies.

“He is a goal machine, a systematic and automatic jackpot.”