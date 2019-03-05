Chelsea lodge appeal with FIFA over transfer ban

Chelsea have lodged an appeal with FIFA against their one-year transfer ban imposed for breaching rules regarding the signing of youth players.

Last month the club were issued with a two-window registration ban and fined over £460,000 by the governing body’s disciplinary committee over the recruitment of 29 players aged under 18.

When the punishment was announced Chelsea said they “categorically refute the findings” and will appeal and that has now been done.

“We can confirm that FIFA has received an appeal from Chelsea FC over the said case,” said a FIFA spokesman.