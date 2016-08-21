Chelsea look to Juventus striker after Lukaku snub – report

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic as an alternative target to Romelu Lukaku.

Everton striker Lukaku appears set to stay at Goodison Park for at least one more season, despite Chelsea’s desire to re-sign the forward they sold to the Toffees in 2014.

New Blues boss Antonio Conte is desperate to bolster his attacking ranks, with moves for Lukaku and Alvaro Morata failing to pay dividends.

According to The Mirror, Conte will turn to Juve striker Mandzukic as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.

Mandzukic joined Juve from Atletico Madrid last summer for £16million, with the Croatia star scoring 10 goals in 27 Serie A appearances.

But Juve have added Gonzalo Higuain to their ranks this summer, pushing Mandzukic further down the pecking order.

The former Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and Dinamo Zagreb centre-forward is said to be available for around £25million.