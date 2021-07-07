Chelsea looking elsewhere, as club sweat after sending offer for Blues man

Chelsea are waiting to see if any better transfer offers come in after Flamengo made their move for Kenedy, according to a report.

The 25-year-old appears to have no future at Stamford Bridge, despite being one of their longer-serving players. Instead of first-team action, though, the versatile attacker has enjoyed a quartet of loan spells since his 2015 arrival. Most recently, he played at Granada last season, but his future has come back into view.

While Kenedy admitted in March that he was enjoying his second Spanish loan stint, it remains unclear whether he will get to return to La Liga.

Indeed, Flamengo have had recent links with a raid, with a switch to South America on the cards.

Recent reports claimed that the Brazilian club were considering aborting their transfer chase; club chiefs felt it would be ‘difficult’ to sign him given Chelsea’s financial demands.

However, Extra (via Sport Witness) now claims that they have made their offer.

Flamengo have offered a one-year loan with the prospect of a purchase option next summer. They are also wiling to pay part of Kenedy’s salary.

While Chelsea have not rejected the proposal, they have not shown immediate willingness to accept, either.

Instead, Kenedy’s representatives believe that Blues officials are waiting to see if any other offers come in for the midfielder, who has played in several positions on the left and right flanks.

Chelsea would rather sell up this summer, as they look to fund signings of their own. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is on their radar and Blues owner Roman Abrmovich reportedly wants to bid £150million.

As such, Flamengo are waiting to see which way Chelsea go with their offer.

Kenedy impressed at Granada last season, helping them reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League. He has also had stints at Getafe, Newcastle and Watford.

Chelsea get defender transfer mention

As well as a new striker, Chelsea also reportedly want to sign a new defender this summer.

After reports claiming Arsenal interest, links with the Blues have emerged for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

Speaking to media in his home country of Burkina Faso, though, he put a dampener on such talk.