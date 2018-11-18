Chelsea are reportedly set to step up their transfer spending this January and are looking to beat the two Manchester clubs to Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri wants to strengthen his squad in the new year and is said to be after two new wide players, one of which is Brazilian Sandro.

Both United and City have been strongly linked with the 27-year-old since the summer, with Jose Mourinho’s men in particular looking at Sandro as competition for Luke Shaw.

A fee of around £50million could tempt Juve to part company with one of the top rated left-backs in European club football, and it would appear that Chelsea are now very much in the running for his signature.

Chelsea’s links are perhaps surprising, given that they already have Marcos Alonso in the side, although Sandro’s ability to also play as a wing-back is particularly intriguing to Sarri – who saw the defender several times at first hand during his time at Napoli.

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline