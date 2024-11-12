Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Portuguese giants Benfica over a possible move for Newcastle centre-back target Tomas Araujo in the January transfer window.

Araujo, who has been capped eight times by Portugal’s Under-21s, has become a key member of the Benfica starting XI and has played 38 games for the club after previously starring in their ‘B’ side.

The 22-year-old has a reported €100m (£83m/$106m) release clause in his contract as Chelsea consider making their move for the talented defender concrete.

Indeed, Portuguese outlet O Jogo reports that the Blues are among a number of clubs keen on the player, including the likes of Newcastle and Crystal Palace, but that the Stamford Bridge outfit have already held discussions over a potential transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously revealed that Chelsea actually tried to sign Araujo last summer but they left it too late as the window closed. However, he then added that he felt the London club could decide to revisit a deal for the defender.

“Chelsea are actively monitoring the centre-back market,” Romano said. “Let’s see if it’s going to be January, let’s see if it’s going to be summer.

“It’s not guaranteed it’s going to be January because in the last days of the summer transfer window, Chelsea were considering to bring in a new centre-back. For example, a player they are in love with is Tomas Araujo at Benfica.

“They were considering a move for him, but then nothing happened because Benfica were not selling an important player a few days before the end of the transfer window. Now, I can confirm to you once again that they are monitoring the market. They are following players.”

Araujo on right path to challenging world’s best

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen played with Araujo at Benfica and expects the defender to take the world by storm if he carries on at his current rate of progress.

“If he keeps doing what he’s been doing, he has everything to be one of the best defenders in the world in a year or two,” Vertonghen told CNN Portugal.

Araujo helped Benfica clinch the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira title in 2023 and has featured 12 times for the club in all competitions this season.

In terms of where he fits into the current centre-back mix at Stamford Bridge, Araujo would be expected to compete for a starting spot as soon as he completes his transition to the Premier League.

Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana have emerged as Maresca’s first-choice Premier League pairing so far this term, while Benoît Badiashile and summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo are also in the mix.

Despite looking relatively strong at the position, Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock still feels the club still needs to add another centre-back to the mix.

When asked what Chelsea need to become Premier League title contenders, Warnock told Sky Sports News: “One or two seasons. I think they need a better goalkeeper. I think centre-back they need a more dominant leader.

“I don’t think they’re far off. I think they’re a couple of years away. I think you need that central defender and goalkeeper at a world-class level.”

Latest Chelsea news: No plans to stop Nkunku exit / Villa eye Blues midfielder

Manchester United have been told that Chelsea will not stand in their way over a shock move for Christopher Nkunku amid claims Todd Boehly has laid down one demand that must be met if a first Red Devils deal under Ruben Amorim is to go through.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are reportedly exploring the signing of Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the upcoming January transfer window, though their ideal offer falls some way short of the Blues’ valuation.

Chelsea signed Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester for a reported fee of £30m on July 2. The 26-year-old had starred for Enzo Maresca during their time with the Foxes and a reunion at Stamford Bridge appeared to make perfect sense.

However, Dewsbury-Hall has largely been relegated to appearances in the cup competitions since arriving in west London and could be on the move again in January.