Chelsea to lower asking price as Liverpool get new chance to sign guaranteed starter

Chelsea are prepared to re-evaluate their asking price for a player Liverpool tried to sign on deadline day, and who’d walk into the Reds’ starting eleven next season.

Liverpool bolstered their ranks at the back over the summer when adding Ronald Araujo via the loan route. The Barcelona man has been an instant hit at Anfield, and can be signed outright via an option to buy worth €55m.

However, despite Araujo’s ability to cover at right-back, Liverpool made an attempt to sign a more specialised player in the position.

On deadline day, RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins brought news of Liverpool making a move for Chelsea’s Malo Gusto.

He wrote: ‘Liverpool made a final push today to sign Malo Gusto on loan, but the attempt ended without success.

‘The Reds were only willing to consider a loan with no mandatory buy clause, while Chelsea were pushing for a permanent transfer.

‘Liverpool simply don’t have the financial means to make a permanent deal happen.’

As mentioned, Liverpool preferred a loan deal, while the Blues favoured a permanent sale, or a loan that contained an obligation to buy.

Both of Chelsea’s favoured scenarios would have factored in their £75m asking price, which Liverpool and fellow Gusto admirers, Manchester City, had no intention of paying.

But according to the latest from journalist Dean Jones, Chelsea are now ready to slash their demands.

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Malo Gusto to Liverpool back on?

Reporting for Flashscore, Jones stated: ‘Malo Gusto could become more readily available when the January transfer window opens as questions grow over his role for club and country.

‘There is a feeling that Gusto’s value is being re-evaluated after a summer in which Chelsea were looking for around £75m to consider letting him leave.

‘That figure proved too high for the clubs showing the strongest interest, with Manchester City particularly keen before deciding the price did not make sense.

‘Liverpool were also linked with a late loan move before deadline, but Chelsea only wanted a permanent transfer or commitment to buy.

‘Gusto stayed at Stamford Bridge, but his situation remains one to watch.’

Given Araujo is on loan for the full season, it stands to reason Liverpool wouldn’t make a move in January, but could act on their interest next summer.

Gusto has by no means been cast aside since remaining at Stamford Bridge, with the France international starting three of five Premier League matches this season.

However, Gusto reportedly wishes to become a guaranteed starter, and if moving to Liverpool, that’s seemingly what he’d achieve.

The Reds are currently fielding Araujo in the right-back position, though he’s only at the club on loan. Jeremie Frimpong has floundered since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen, while Conor Bradley isn’t the finished article.

What’s more, there have been suggestions from Spain over the past few days Frimpong could soon find himself at Barcelona.

If Frimpong’s days at Anfield are numbered and Liverpool are wary of paying €55m for Araujo who’ll be 28 next summer, Gusto could arrive to finally give Liverpool a worthy and specialised heir to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

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