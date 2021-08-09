Chelsea deal tipped to give £50m Man Utd transfer a helping hand

A Chelsea deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge has been tipped to spark a £50m Man Utd transfer into action, per a report.

Seven years after leaving Chelsea in 2014, Lukaku appears on the verge of securing a blockbuster return to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea made securing an elite level striker a top priority this summer, and a deal with Inter Milan worth £97.5m is reportedly in its final stages.

Inter’s financial plight has left them vulnerable to Premier League clubs prepared to splash the cash.

Lukaku’s strike partner – Lautaro Martinez – could also be on the move. The Times reported on Sunday that Tottenham had seen a £60m bid accepted for the Argentine.

Other outlets were rather more cautious with their reporting, and the player’s agent has since poured cold water on the move.

Nevertheless, Lukaku’s exit appears all-but certain. And when the Belgian leaves, Inter will be on the hunt for a suitable replacement.

Trusted source Fabrizio Romano revealed Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata and ex-Man City striker Edin Dzeko are on their radar. But according to the Sun, Inter will pursue a move for Man Utd forward Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman, 25, is no longer a guaranteed starter following the emergence of Mason Greenwood and signing of Jadon Sancho.

August 9 Transfer Chatter - Bernardo Silva offered in swap deal, Man Utd's Camavinga boost and Spurs chase Inter forward Bernardo Silva has been offered to Spurs for Harry Kane, while Fabio Paratici is using his knowledge of Italy to chase Romelu Lukaku's strike partner at Inter Milan, and Lionel Messi moving to PSG could hand Manchester United a boost, all in today's transfer chatter.

Edinson Cavani remains first choice at centre-forward, and speculation of a Martial exit has begun to swirl.

He was named in two separate reports detailing which players the club could axe to fund further arrivals. And the Sun state that the San Siro could be his next destination once Lukaku leaves.

They outline Inter’s interest in the forward before declaring would be open to selling if they can ‘recoup close to the £50million they forked out six years ago.’

Inter’s current financial situation means splashing that kind of cash this summer is unlikely. Any money generated from sales this window will first go towards balancing the club’s books.

As such, Inter will reportedly pursue a loan deal with a ‘commitment to buy’ in 12 months’ time.

For their part, the Red Devils would apparently prefer a permanent exit. Nevertheless, the Sun seem confident an agreement can be reached after citing the warm relations between the clubs that previously saw Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez move to Italy.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Varane breaks silence on Man Utd move

Meanwhile, Manchester United will formally complete the signing of Raphael Varane in the next few days after the defender broke his silence on the long delay surrounding the official announcement.

A deal to sign the World Cup winner was announced as far back as July 27. An agreement, worth around £35m, was struck with Real Madrid. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had indictaed that Varane could be signed in time to make his debut in the Premier League opener with Leeds.

And now the defender, posting to his near 16 million followers on Instagram, uploaded a video of himself juggling a ball in a garden.

It’s not known whether Varane has found a home in Manchester or whether he’s being housed in a club-owned property.

Indeed, the location of the video was tagged ‘Manchester, United Kingdom’. The defender meanwhile posted the video with the caption ’Quarantine practice!’ indicating the move remains very much in place.

Varane is currently self-isolating due to the Government’s overseas travel regulations regarding coronavirus. But as soon as his period in isolation is over, the 28-year-old will be unveiled as a Manchester United player.

READ MORE: Aston Villa continue busy summer with sensible move for Man Utd man