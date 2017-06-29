Chelsea make approach for experienced Bayern defender

Chelsea have reportedly turned their attentions to a Bayern Munich star as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his defence ahead of the new season.

The Blues have been linked with moves for Leonardo Bonucci, Virgil Van Dijk and Kostas Manolas this summer, with the latter reportedly pulling out a switch to Zenit due to Chelsea’s late intervention.

Sky Italia (via Metro), however, claims that Boateng has become one of Conte’s priority signings, while the Blues are no longer interested in Manolas who, bizarrely, is being tipped to replace Boateng at Bayern.

World Cup winner Boateng, 28, has won 11 trophies during his time with the German giants and is considered to be one of the most consistent defenders in European football.

Boateng’s potential arrival at Stamford Bridge would allow Conte to pair him Gary Cahill and David Luiz in a powerful looking back three, although there is no mention of what the fee could be at this point.