Chelsea make big decision on Aaron Ramsdale, with Arsenal position on January exit revealed

Arsenal are having another strong season and Mikel Arteta is keen to keep his squad together and TEAMtalk can confirm that includes Aaron Ramsdale.

The out-of-favour goalkeeper has been heavily touted for an exit and a number of top clubs have reportedly registered an interest in him.

Chelsea have been linked with Ramsdale, for example, but TEAMtalk sources have now confirmed that the club will not be signing the England international in the upcoming window.

The Blues do not think the England international fits the profile they are looking for and Arsenal, for their part, are not planning to strengthen their rivals.

There is much discussion over Arteta’s decision to bring in David Raya from Brentford, a move which has seen Ramsdale drop to the bench for most of the club’s Premier League fixtures. It’s no secret that Ramsdale is keen to be playing more regularly

There is interest in his signature from clubs around Europe as well as in England’s top division but Arsenal are keen to hold onto him until at least the end of the season.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Arteta is pressing his employers to keep as much depth as possible in the squad, with a title charge and the Champions League knockout rounds ahead.

Robert Sanchez has faced criticism from Chelsea fans in recent weeks, but the Blues insist he can be one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

TEAMtalk sources close to the Blues suggest that they are backing him as the club’s no.1.

Despite that backing, however, it is expected that the London club will nonetheless go into the market next summer – rather than January – for another top-class goalkeeper.

Sanchez is currently injured with Djordje Petrovic deputising, and the Spaniard could well be out of action until February.

Chelsea’s main focus will be on other players across the January window and Victor Osimhen is a key target for the club. A new centre back is also on the radar – with Lille’s Leny Yoro being one of their top targets.

Arsenal will add to their squad too and a bid to Brentford for Ivan Toney is expected. Agreeing personal terms with the striker would not be an issue.

Despite the big money required for Toney, Arteta would personally like to keep all of his squad together, rather than selling players to fund a deal.

That would mean Ramsdale going nowhere, despite the cut to his play time. He could, however, try to force a move as he doesn’t want to sit on the bench for the rest of the season.

The shot-stopper is also keen to remain in the England squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Any transfer for Ramsdale in January would therefore need to include a significant transfer fee as Arsenal consider him one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners in a deal worth £25million from Sheffield United in summer 2021. He is contracted until 2026 with Arsenal holding the right to activate a year extension should they chose to do so.

