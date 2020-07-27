Huge Arsenal blow as Chelsea make breakthrough in Willian talks

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of agreeing a new contract with Willian by the end of the week.

The 31-year-old agreed a short-term deal to stay for the remainder of the delayed season. But that contract will soon come to an end, leaving him as a free agent.

The Brazilian attacker has been holding out for a three-year deal from Chelsea. But the Stamford Bridge outfit are only willing to offer a contract for the next two years.

Arsenal, meanwhile, reportedly offered Willian a contract worth £250,000 a week earlier this year. However, they were forced to reconsider due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

Sky Sports now reports that the Blues have made a breakthrough in negotiations and are hopeful that a deal could be strick by the end of the week.

The report claims that Barcelona, Manchester United and Inter Miami have also been keeping tabs on Willian’s situation.

The veteran star has been one of Chelsea’s top performers this season, as they secured a top-four finish.

Lampard desperate for Willian stay

And Frank Lampard has already made it clear that he wants Willian to extend his stay in west London.

“When you think of Willian and his situation, the impact he is having in all the games at the minute with his speed and how he controls the ball and his quality which we all see in every game, I am so pleased with him,” Lampard said earlier this month.

“He has been brilliant for us with both of those things and Willian deserves huge credit.”

Willian missed Chelsea’s final game of the Premier League season due to injury.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea have been told to forget any hopes they had of persuading Jan Oblak to sign for them this summer. Read more…