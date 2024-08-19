Chelsea are considering making yet more signings despite manager Enzo Maresca complaining about his bloated squad – with the Blues reportedly speaking to the agents of a Liverpool star.

Chelsea boss Maresca as good as suggested that 15 of the club’s players are currently in limbo due to the sheer size of the squad, with the Italian admitting the state they find themselves in is “not good”.

That includes the likes of striker Romelu Lukaku, midfielder Conor Gallagher, defender Trevoh Chalobah, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga – to name just a few.

On Friday, the former Leicester City manager told reporters: “At the moment if I start to think I have 43 players it is not a good thing, I have 28 training with me… [Co-sporting directors] Paul [Winstanley] and Laurence [Stewart] are in charge of finding solutions for these guys, not me.”

With so many players having no future at the west London outfit, the logical solution would be to either ship lots of first-teamers out – which is not an easy task – or to stop with the signings for an extended period.

Todd Boehly’s team have already recruited nine players for approximately £185m this summer, taking the spending under the American to more than £1.5bn since he took over in 2022.

One player who looks to be heading out the Stamford Bridge exit door is Gallagher, with the 24-year-old inching closer to a long-awaited transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, could push for a move after being left out of Chelsea’s squad for the 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, with the 29-year-old’s entourage calling for “clarity” on his future at the club.

Even though they have so many players on their books, Chelsea are understood to want a new defender, despite jettisoning academy product Chalobah from the first-team squad.

Chelsea eye Liverpool defender

And it seems they have set their sights on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. According to transfer specialist Darko, the Blues have been speaking to the agents of the 27-year-old.

He adds that the England international, who was in the Three Lions’ 26-man squad for Euro 2024 this summer, is part of the players agency, Wasserman – as is Blues head coach Maresca.

It is unclear whether or not Chelsea will take this matter further for a player who was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Gomez looked set to be included in a player-plus-cash swap deal with Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon but that move collapsed earlier this summer.

The 6ft 2in player, who can play as a full-back and a centre-back, has a contract that runs until 2027 and is reportedly valued at £45m by the Reds. That may put off Chelsea, who are well aware of not falling afoul of profit and sustainability rules.